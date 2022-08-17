 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rel Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 19% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in June 2022 down 19% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 214.75 crore in June 2022 up 35.51% from Rs. 333.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 213.86 crore in June 2022 down 409.94% from Rs. 69.00 crore in June 2021.

Rel Capital shares closed at 13.45 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.92% returns over the last 6 months and -9.12% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.62 5.00 2.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.62 5.00 2.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.87 5.00 3.00
Depreciation 1.15 1.00 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.15 -0.39
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 214.67 15.85 -69.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -216.07 -17.00 68.00
Other Income 1.06 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -215.01 -17.00 68.00
Interest -0.26 8.00 401.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -214.75 -25.00 -333.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -214.75 -25.00 -333.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -214.75 -25.00 -333.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -214.75 -25.00 -333.00
Equity Share Capital 253.25 253.00 253.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.56 -0.99 -13.28
Diluted EPS -8.56 -0.99 -13.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.56 -0.99 -13.28
Diluted EPS -8.56 -0.99 -13.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:44 pm
