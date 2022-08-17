Rel Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in June 2022 down 19% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 214.75 crore in June 2022 up 35.51% from Rs. 333.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 213.86 crore in June 2022 down 409.94% from Rs. 69.00 crore in June 2021.

Rel Capital shares closed at 13.45 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.92% returns over the last 6 months and -9.12% over the last 12 months.