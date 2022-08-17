Rel Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 19% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in June 2022 down 19% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 214.75 crore in June 2022 up 35.51% from Rs. 333.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 213.86 crore in June 2022 down 409.94% from Rs. 69.00 crore in June 2021.
Rel Capital shares closed at 13.45 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.92% returns over the last 6 months and -9.12% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.62
|5.00
|2.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.62
|5.00
|2.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.87
|5.00
|3.00
|Depreciation
|1.15
|1.00
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.15
|-0.39
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|214.67
|15.85
|-69.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-216.07
|-17.00
|68.00
|Other Income
|1.06
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-215.01
|-17.00
|68.00
|Interest
|-0.26
|8.00
|401.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-214.75
|-25.00
|-333.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-214.75
|-25.00
|-333.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-214.75
|-25.00
|-333.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-214.75
|-25.00
|-333.00
|Equity Share Capital
|253.25
|253.00
|253.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.56
|-0.99
|-13.28
|Diluted EPS
|-8.56
|-0.99
|-13.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.56
|-0.99
|-13.28
|Diluted EPS
|-8.56
|-0.99
|-13.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited