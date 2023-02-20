 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rel Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore, up 104.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore in December 2022 up 104.25% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.89 crore in December 2022 up 84.17% from Rs. 492.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 76.87 crore in December 2022 up 60.38% from Rs. 194.00 crore in December 2021. Rel Capital shares closed at 9.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.97% returns over the last 6 months and -33.70% over the last 12 months.
Reliance Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.176.374.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.176.374.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.022.993.00
Depreciation1.021.122.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----0.44
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses83.3527.97194.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-78.22-25.71-196.00
Other Income0.330.04--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-77.89-25.67-196.00
Interest----296.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-77.89-25.67-492.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-77.89-25.67-492.00
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-77.89-25.67-492.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-77.89-25.67-492.00
Equity Share Capital253.24253.24253.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.10-1.02-19.60
Diluted EPS-3.10-1.02-19.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.10-1.02-19.60
Diluted EPS-3.10-1.02-19.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

