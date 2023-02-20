Rel Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore, up 104.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore in December 2022 up 104.25% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.89 crore in December 2022 up 84.17% from Rs. 492.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 76.87 crore in December 2022 up 60.38% from Rs. 194.00 crore in December 2021.
|Rel Capital shares closed at 9.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.97% returns over the last 6 months and -33.70% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.17
|6.37
|4.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.17
|6.37
|4.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.02
|2.99
|3.00
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.12
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.44
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|83.35
|27.97
|194.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-78.22
|-25.71
|-196.00
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-77.89
|-25.67
|-196.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|296.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-77.89
|-25.67
|-492.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-77.89
|-25.67
|-492.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-77.89
|-25.67
|-492.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-77.89
|-25.67
|-492.00
|Equity Share Capital
|253.24
|253.24
|253.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.10
|-1.02
|-19.60
|Diluted EPS
|-3.10
|-1.02
|-19.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.10
|-1.02
|-19.60
|Diluted EPS
|-3.10
|-1.02
|-19.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
