Rel Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore, up 104.25% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.17 6.37 4.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.17 6.37 4.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.02 2.99 3.00 Depreciation 1.02 1.12 2.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 0.44 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 83.35 27.97 194.56 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -78.22 -25.71 -196.00 Other Income 0.33 0.04 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -77.89 -25.67 -196.00 Interest -- -- 296.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -77.89 -25.67 -492.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -77.89 -25.67 -492.00 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -77.89 -25.67 -492.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -77.89 -25.67 -492.00 Equity Share Capital 253.24 253.24 253.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.10 -1.02 -19.60 Diluted EPS -3.10 -1.02 -19.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.10 -1.02 -19.60 Diluted EPS -3.10 -1.02 -19.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited