    Rel Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore, up 104.25% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore in December 2022 up 104.25% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.89 crore in December 2022 up 84.17% from Rs. 492.00 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 76.87 crore in December 2022 up 60.38% from Rs. 194.00 crore in December 2021.Rel Capital shares closed at 9.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.97% returns over the last 6 months and -33.70% over the last 12 months.
    Reliance Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.176.374.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.176.374.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.022.993.00
    Depreciation1.021.122.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.44
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.3527.97194.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-78.22-25.71-196.00
    Other Income0.330.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-77.89-25.67-196.00
    Interest----296.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-77.89-25.67-492.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-77.89-25.67-492.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-77.89-25.67-492.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-77.89-25.67-492.00
    Equity Share Capital253.24253.24253.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.10-1.02-19.60
    Diluted EPS-3.10-1.02-19.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.10-1.02-19.60
    Diluted EPS-3.10-1.02-19.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

