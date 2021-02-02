Rel Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore, down 98.32% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore in December 2020 down 98.32% from Rs. 597.00 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,244.00 crore in December 2020 down 15057.14% from Rs. 28.00 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3,837.00 crore in December 2020 down 1081.33% from Rs. 391.00 crore in December 2019.
Rel Capital shares closed at 10.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.55% returns over the last 6 months and 17.24% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.00
|274.00
|597.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.00
|274.00
|597.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.00
|2.00
|12.00
|Depreciation
|2.00
|3.00
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,777.00
|2,139.00
|183.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.00
|207.00
|11.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,839.00
|-2,077.00
|389.00
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,839.00
|-2,077.00
|389.00
|Interest
|405.00
|398.00
|417.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4,244.00
|-2,475.00
|-28.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4,244.00
|-2,475.00
|-28.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,244.00
|-2,475.00
|-28.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,244.00
|-2,475.00
|-28.00
|Equity Share Capital
|253.00
|253.00
|253.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-169.00
|-98.55
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-169.00
|-98.55
|-1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-169.00
|-98.55
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-169.00
|-98.55
|-1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited