Rel Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore, down 98.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore in December 2020 down 98.32% from Rs. 597.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,244.00 crore in December 2020 down 15057.14% from Rs. 28.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3,837.00 crore in December 2020 down 1081.33% from Rs. 391.00 crore in December 2019.

Rel Capital shares closed at 10.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.55% returns over the last 6 months and 17.24% over the last 12 months.