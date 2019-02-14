Rel Capital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 568.00 crore, down 37.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 568.00 crore in December 2018 down 37.38% from Rs. 907.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.00 crore in December 2018 down 58.22% from Rs. 213.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 593.00 crore in December 2018 down 21.97% from Rs. 760.00 crore in December 2017.

Rel Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.41 in December 2017.

Rel Capital shares closed at 139.25 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -66.85% returns over the last 6 months and -72.69% over the last 12 months.