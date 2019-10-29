Rel Capital Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,063.00 crore, down 4.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,063.00 crore in September 2019 down 4.62% from Rs. 5,308.00 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.00 crore in September 2019 down 119.64% from Rs. 280.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2,901.00 crore in September 2019 down 301.74% from Rs. 1,438.00 crore in September 2018.

Rel Capital shares closed at 16.75 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -87.40% returns over the last 6 months and -92.88% over the last 12 months.