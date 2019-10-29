Rel Capital Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,063.00 crore, down 4.62% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,068.00
|6,011.00
|5,308.00
|Other Operating Income
|-5.00
|58.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5,063.00
|6,069.00
|5,308.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|378.00
|419.00
|373.00
|Depreciation
|24.00
|23.00
|20.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,234.00
|156.00
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,353.00
|3,083.00
|3,519.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,926.00
|2,388.00
|1,396.00
|Other Income
|1.00
|14.00
|22.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,925.00
|2,402.00
|1,418.00
|Interest
|1,054.00
|1,188.00
|1,075.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3,979.00
|1,214.00
|343.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,979.00
|1,214.00
|343.00
|Tax
|-88.00
|39.00
|62.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,891.00
|1,175.00
|281.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,891.00
|1,175.00
|281.00
|Minority Interest
|41.00
|15.00
|-29.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3,795.00
|43.00
|28.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-55.00
|1,233.00
|280.00
|Equity Share Capital
|253.00
|253.00
|253.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.41
|48.22
|12.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.41
|48.22
|12.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.41
|48.22
|12.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.41
|48.22
|12.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited