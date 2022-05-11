 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rel Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,763.00 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,763.00 crore in March 2022 up 21.04% from Rs. 3,935.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,173.00 crore in March 2022 down 28.44% from Rs. 3,249.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3,905.00 crore in March 2022 down 88.1% from Rs. 2,076.00 crore in March 2021.

Rel Capital shares closed at 15.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Reliance Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,738.00 4,025.00 4,843.00
Other Operating Income 25.00 51.00 38.00
Total Income From Operations 4,763.00 4,076.00 4,881.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 373.00 358.00 359.00
Depreciation 29.00 28.00 29.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 4,010.00 951.00 3,232.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,293.00 3,758.00 4,337.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3,942.00 -1,019.00 -3,076.00
Other Income 8.00 7.00 9.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3,934.00 -1,012.00 -3,067.00
Interest 279.00 563.00 705.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4,213.00 -1,575.00 -3,772.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4,213.00 -1,575.00 -3,772.00
Tax 26.00 21.00 37.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4,239.00 -1,596.00 -3,809.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4,239.00 -1,596.00 -3,809.00
Minority Interest -39.00 -14.00 -52.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 105.00 -163.00 -157.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4,173.00 -1,773.00 -4,018.00
Equity Share Capital 253.00 253.00 253.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -164.56 -70.15 -157.92
Diluted EPS -164.56 -70.15 -157.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -164.56 -70.15 -157.92
Diluted EPS -164.56 -70.15 -157.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 11, 2022
