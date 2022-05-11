Rel Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,763.00 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,738.00
|4,025.00
|4,843.00
|Other Operating Income
|25.00
|51.00
|38.00
|Total Income From Operations
|4,763.00
|4,076.00
|4,881.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|373.00
|358.00
|359.00
|Depreciation
|29.00
|28.00
|29.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4,010.00
|951.00
|3,232.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,293.00
|3,758.00
|4,337.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,942.00
|-1,019.00
|-3,076.00
|Other Income
|8.00
|7.00
|9.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,934.00
|-1,012.00
|-3,067.00
|Interest
|279.00
|563.00
|705.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4,213.00
|-1,575.00
|-3,772.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4,213.00
|-1,575.00
|-3,772.00
|Tax
|26.00
|21.00
|37.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,239.00
|-1,596.00
|-3,809.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,239.00
|-1,596.00
|-3,809.00
|Minority Interest
|-39.00
|-14.00
|-52.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|105.00
|-163.00
|-157.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4,173.00
|-1,773.00
|-4,018.00
|Equity Share Capital
|253.00
|253.00
|253.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-164.56
|-70.15
|-157.92
|Diluted EPS
|-164.56
|-70.15
|-157.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-164.56
|-70.15
|-157.92
|Diluted EPS
|-164.56
|-70.15
|-157.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited