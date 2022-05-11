Rel Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,763.00 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,763.00 crore in March 2022 up 21.04% from Rs. 3,935.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,173.00 crore in March 2022 down 28.44% from Rs. 3,249.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3,905.00 crore in March 2022 down 88.1% from Rs. 2,076.00 crore in March 2021.

Rel Capital shares closed at 15.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)