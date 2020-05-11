Rel Capital Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,780.00 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,780.00 crore in March 2020 down 31.5% from Rs. 5,518.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,123.00 crore in March 2020 up 6.52% from Rs. 2,271.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,348.00 crore in March 2020 down 11.68% from Rs. 1,207.00 crore in March 2019.

Rel Capital shares closed at 8.60 on May 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -66.60% returns over the last 6 months and -92.52% over the last 12 months.