Rel Capital Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,780.00 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,780.00 crore in March 2020 down 31.5% from Rs. 5,518.00 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,123.00 crore in March 2020 up 6.52% from Rs. 2,271.00 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,348.00 crore in March 2020 down 11.68% from Rs. 1,207.00 crore in March 2019.
Rel Capital shares closed at 6.55 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -59.82% returns over the last 6 months and -94.89% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,580.00
|4,591.00
|5,418.00
|Other Operating Income
|200.00
|--
|100.00
|Total Income From Operations
|3,780.00
|4,591.00
|5,518.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|310.00
|400.00
|363.00
|Depreciation
|51.00
|25.00
|63.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|891.00
|229.00
|1,945.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,939.00
|3,005.00
|4,437.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,411.00
|932.00
|-1,290.00
|Other Income
|12.00
|9.00
|20.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,399.00
|941.00
|-1,270.00
|Interest
|655.00
|1,072.00
|1,140.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,054.00
|-131.00
|-2,410.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,054.00
|-131.00
|-2,410.00
|Tax
|16.00
|9.00
|-55.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,070.00
|-140.00
|-2,355.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,070.00
|-140.00
|-2,355.00
|Minority Interest
|56.00
|10.00
|33.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-109.00
|-5.00
|51.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2,123.00
|-135.00
|-2,271.00
|Equity Share Capital
|253.00
|253.00
|253.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-87.00
|-5.85
|-91.75
|Diluted EPS
|-87.00
|-5.85
|-91.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-87.00
|-5.85
|-91.75
|Diluted EPS
|-87.00
|-5.85
|-91.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 26, 2020 09:08 am