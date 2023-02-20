Rel Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,217.91 crore, up 28.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,217.91 crore in December 2022 up 28.02% from Rs. 4,076.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 99.96% from Rs. 1,773.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.82 crore in December 2022 up 106.08% from Rs. 984.00 crore in December 2021.