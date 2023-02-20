 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rel Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,217.91 crore, up 28.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,217.91 crore in December 2022 up 28.02% from Rs. 4,076.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 99.96% from Rs. 1,773.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.82 crore in December 2022 up 106.08% from Rs. 984.00 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,257.68 5,732.07 4,025.00
Other Operating Income -39.77 63.74 51.00
Total Income From Operations 5,217.91 5,795.81 4,076.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 395.64 400.40 358.00
Depreciation 27.70 30.60 28.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 156.28 -0.88 951.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,614.67 5,311.59 3,758.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.62 54.10 -1,019.00
Other Income 8.50 250.84 7.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.12 304.94 -1,012.00
Interest 5.93 14.61 563.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.19 290.33 -1,575.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.19 290.33 -1,575.00
Tax 10.95 74.51 21.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.24 215.82 -1,596.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.24 215.82 -1,596.00
Minority Interest -16.50 -28.78 -14.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.59 -0.59 -163.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.67 186.45 -1,773.00
Equity Share Capital 253.24 253.24 253.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 63.00 8.57 -70.15
Diluted EPS 63.00 8.57 -70.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 63.00 8.57 -70.15
Diluted EPS 63.00 8.57 -70.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited