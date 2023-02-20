Rel Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,217.91 crore, up 28.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,217.91 crore in December 2022 up 28.02% from Rs. 4,076.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 99.96% from Rs. 1,773.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.82 crore in December 2022 up 106.08% from Rs. 984.00 crore in December 2021.

Rel Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 63.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 70.15 in December 2021.

Rel Capital shares closed at 9.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.79% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.