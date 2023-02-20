English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rel Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,217.91 crore, up 28.02% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,217.91 crore in December 2022 up 28.02% from Rs. 4,076.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 99.96% from Rs. 1,773.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.82 crore in December 2022 up 106.08% from Rs. 984.00 crore in December 2021.

    Rel Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 63.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 70.15 in December 2021.

    Rel Capital shares closed at 9.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.79% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,257.685,732.074,025.00
    Other Operating Income-39.7763.7451.00
    Total Income From Operations5,217.915,795.814,076.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost395.64400.40358.00
    Depreciation27.7030.6028.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies156.28-0.88951.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,614.675,311.593,758.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6254.10-1,019.00
    Other Income8.50250.847.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.12304.94-1,012.00
    Interest5.9314.61563.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.19290.33-1,575.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.19290.33-1,575.00
    Tax10.9574.5121.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.24215.82-1,596.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.24215.82-1,596.00
    Minority Interest-16.50-28.78-14.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.59-0.59-163.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.67186.45-1,773.00
    Equity Share Capital253.24253.24253.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.008.57-70.15
    Diluted EPS63.008.57-70.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.008.57-70.15
    Diluted EPS63.008.57-70.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Rel Capital #Reliance Capital #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 08:11 pm