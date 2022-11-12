Regent Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.93 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regent Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 181.93 crore in September 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 155.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2022 down 7380.7% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2022 down 807.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.
Regent Ent shares closed at 4.86 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.39% returns over the last 6 months and 146.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Regent Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|181.93
|180.42
|155.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|181.93
|180.42
|155.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|173.92
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|175.28
|154.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.06
|0.27
|-4.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.46
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.21
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.45
|4.17
|3.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.27
|0.03
|0.57
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.17
|0.09
|0.57
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.17
|0.09
|0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|-0.51
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.17
|0.09
|0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.17
|0.09
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.17
|0.09
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|33.46
|33.46
|33.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|0.03
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|0.03
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|0.03
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|0.03
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited