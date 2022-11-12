 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Regent Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.93 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regent Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 181.93 crore in September 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 155.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2022 down 7380.7% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2022 down 807.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

Regent Ent shares closed at 4.86 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.39% returns over the last 6 months and 146.70% over the last 12 months.

Regent Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 181.93 180.42 155.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 181.93 180.42 155.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 173.92 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 175.28 154.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.06 0.27 -4.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.55 0.46 0.49
Depreciation 0.22 0.21 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.45 4.17 3.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.27 0.03 0.57
Other Income 0.10 0.07 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.17 0.09 0.57
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.17 0.09 0.53
Exceptional Items -- 0.00 -0.51
P/L Before Tax -5.17 0.09 0.02
Tax -- -- 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.17 0.09 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.17 0.09 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 33.46 33.46 33.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.55 0.03 -0.02
Diluted EPS -1.55 0.03 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.55 0.03 -0.02
Diluted EPS -1.55 0.03 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Regent Ent #Regent Enterprises #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm
