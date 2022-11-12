Regent Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.93 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.93 crore in September 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 155.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2022 down 7380.7% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2022 down 807.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

Regent Ent shares closed at 4.86 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.39% returns over the last 6 months and 146.70% over the last 12 months.