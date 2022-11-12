English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Regent Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.93 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regent Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.93 crore in September 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 155.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2022 down 7380.7% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2022 down 807.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

    Regent Ent shares closed at 4.86 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.39% returns over the last 6 months and 146.70% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Regent Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.93180.42155.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations181.93180.42155.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials173.92----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--175.28154.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.060.27-4.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.550.460.49
    Depreciation0.220.210.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.454.173.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.270.030.57
    Other Income0.100.070.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.170.090.57
    Interest0.000.000.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.170.090.53
    Exceptional Items--0.00-0.51
    P/L Before Tax-5.170.090.02
    Tax----0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.170.09-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.170.09-0.07
    Equity Share Capital33.4633.4633.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.550.03-0.02
    Diluted EPS-1.550.03-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.550.03-0.02
    Diluted EPS-1.550.03-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Regent Ent #Regent Enterprises #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm