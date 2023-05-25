Regent Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.06 crore, down 13.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regent Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 175.06 crore in March 2023 down 13.05% from Rs. 201.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 down 168.3% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 57.86% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022.
|Regent Ent shares closed at 3.48 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.97% returns over the last 6 months and 56.05% over the last 12 months.
|Regent Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|175.06
|204.43
|201.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|175.06
|204.43
|201.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|207.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|173.73
|196.26
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.29
|-0.08
|-8.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.56
|0.59
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.92
|7.53
|11.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.02
|-0.05
|-9.26
|Other Income
|0.95
|5.39
|4.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.07
|5.34
|-4.61
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.08
|5.33
|-4.58
|Exceptional Items
|0.63
|--
|2.96
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.45
|5.33
|-1.62
|Tax
|-0.19
|0.13
|-1.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.26
|5.20
|-0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.26
|5.20
|-0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|33.46
|33.46
|33.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|1.56
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|1.56
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|1.56
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|1.56
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
