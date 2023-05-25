Regent Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.06 crore, down 13.05% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 175.06 204.43 201.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 175.06 204.43 201.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 207.21 Purchase of Traded Goods 173.73 196.26 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.29 -0.08 -8.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.51 0.56 0.59 Depreciation 0.22 0.22 0.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.92 7.53 11.46 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.02 -0.05 -9.26 Other Income 0.95 5.39 4.65 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.07 5.34 -4.61 Interest 0.00 0.00 -0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.08 5.33 -4.58 Exceptional Items 0.63 -- 2.96 P/L Before Tax -1.45 5.33 -1.62 Tax -0.19 0.13 -1.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.26 5.20 -0.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.26 5.20 -0.47 Equity Share Capital 33.46 33.46 33.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.38 1.56 -0.14 Diluted EPS -0.38 1.56 -0.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.38 1.56 -0.14 Diluted EPS -0.38 1.56 -0.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited