    Register Now : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    Regent Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.06 crore, down 13.05% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regent Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 175.06 crore in March 2023 down 13.05% from Rs. 201.34 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 down 168.3% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 57.86% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022.Regent Ent shares closed at 3.48 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.97% returns over the last 6 months and 56.05% over the last 12 months.
    Regent Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.06204.43201.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.06204.43201.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----207.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods173.73196.26--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.29-0.08-8.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.560.59
    Depreciation0.220.220.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.927.5311.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.02-0.05-9.26
    Other Income0.955.394.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.075.34-4.61
    Interest0.000.00-0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.085.33-4.58
    Exceptional Items0.63--2.96
    P/L Before Tax-1.455.33-1.62
    Tax-0.190.13-1.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.265.20-0.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.265.20-0.47
    Equity Share Capital33.4633.4633.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.381.56-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.381.56-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.381.56-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.381.56-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 02:44 pm