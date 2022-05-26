 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Regent Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.34 crore, up 60.39% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regent Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.34 crore in March 2022 up 60.39% from Rs. 125.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 16.62% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022 down 129.84% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2021.

Regent Ent shares closed at 2.12 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.58% returns over the last 6 months and -5.78% over the last 12 months.

Regent Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 201.34 151.35 125.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.34 151.35 125.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.21 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 139.53 122.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.87 5.44 -5.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.59 0.47 0.58
Depreciation 0.22 0.22 0.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.46 3.38 8.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.26 2.31 -1.27
Other Income 4.65 -0.02 -1.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.61 2.29 -2.31
Interest -0.03 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.58 2.29 -2.31
Exceptional Items 2.96 -0.14 1.92
P/L Before Tax -1.62 2.14 -0.39
Tax -1.15 0.70 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.47 1.44 -0.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.47 1.44 -0.56
Equity Share Capital 33.46 33.46 33.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.43 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.43 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.43 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.43 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 03:44 pm
