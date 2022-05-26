Regent Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.34 crore, up 60.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regent Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 201.34 crore in March 2022 up 60.39% from Rs. 125.53 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 16.62% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022 down 129.84% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2021.
Regent Ent shares closed at 2.12 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.58% returns over the last 6 months and -5.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|Regent Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|201.34
|151.35
|125.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|201.34
|151.35
|125.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|207.21
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|139.53
|122.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.87
|5.44
|-5.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.59
|0.47
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.46
|3.38
|8.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.26
|2.31
|-1.27
|Other Income
|4.65
|-0.02
|-1.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.61
|2.29
|-2.31
|Interest
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.58
|2.29
|-2.31
|Exceptional Items
|2.96
|-0.14
|1.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.62
|2.14
|-0.39
|Tax
|-1.15
|0.70
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|1.44
|-0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|1.44
|-0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|33.46
|33.46
|33.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.43
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.43
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.43
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.43
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited