Regent Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.34 crore, up 60.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.34 crore in March 2022 up 60.39% from Rs. 125.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 16.62% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022 down 129.84% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2021.

Regent Ent shares closed at 2.12 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.58% returns over the last 6 months and -5.78% over the last 12 months.