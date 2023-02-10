 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Regent Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.43 crore, up 35.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regent Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 204.43 crore in December 2022 up 35.08% from Rs. 151.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 260.47% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 121.51% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

Regent Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 204.43 181.93 151.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 204.43 181.93 151.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 173.92 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 196.26 -- 139.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 9.06 5.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.56 0.55 0.47
Depreciation 0.22 0.22 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.53 3.45 3.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -5.27 2.31
Other Income 5.39 0.10 -0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.34 -5.17 2.29
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.33 -5.17 2.29
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.14
P/L Before Tax 5.33 -5.17 2.14
Tax 0.13 -- 0.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.20 -5.17 1.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.20 -5.17 1.44
Equity Share Capital 33.46 33.46 33.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.56 -1.55 0.43
Diluted EPS 1.56 -1.55 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.56 -1.55 0.43
Diluted EPS 1.56 -1.55 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited