Regent Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.43 crore, up 35.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.43 crore in December 2022 up 35.08% from Rs. 151.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 260.47% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 121.51% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.