    Regent Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.43 crore, up 35.08% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regent Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 204.43 crore in December 2022 up 35.08% from Rs. 151.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 260.47% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 121.51% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

    Regent Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations204.43181.93151.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations204.43181.93151.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--173.92--
    Purchase of Traded Goods196.26--139.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.089.065.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.550.47
    Depreciation0.220.220.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.533.453.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-5.272.31
    Other Income5.390.10-0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.34-5.172.29
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.33-5.172.29
    Exceptional Items-----0.14
    P/L Before Tax5.33-5.172.14
    Tax0.13--0.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.20-5.171.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.20-5.171.44
    Equity Share Capital33.4633.4633.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.56-1.550.43
    Diluted EPS1.56-1.550.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.56-1.550.43
    Diluted EPS1.56-1.550.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
