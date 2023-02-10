Regent Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.43 crore, up 35.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.43 crore in December 2022 up 35.08% from Rs. 151.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 260.47% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 121.51% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

Regent Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

Read More

Regent Ent shares closed at 3.25 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.48% returns over the last 6 months and -24.94% over the last 12 months.