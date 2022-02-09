Regent Ent Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 151.35 crore, up 7.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.35 crore in December 2021 up 7.32% from Rs. 141.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021 down 12.29% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021 up 109.17% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020.

Regent Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2020.

Regent Ent shares closed at 4.32 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 91.15% returns over the last 6 months