Regent Ent Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 141.03 crore, down 3.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.03 crore in December 2020 down 3.55% from Rs. 146.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2020 up 128.65% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020 down 18.37% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2019.

Regent Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2019.

Regent Ent shares closed at 1.85 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)