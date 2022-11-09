 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Regency Trust Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 38.46% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regency Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 190.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Regency Trust shares closed at 2.57 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.51% returns over the last 6 months and 96.18% over the last 12 months.

Regency Trust
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.36 0.51 0.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.36 0.51 0.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.46 0.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.03 0.02
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.03 0.02
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 0.03 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 0.03 0.02
Tax -- 0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.02 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.02 0.01
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -- 0.02 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -- 0.02 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Regency Trust #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.