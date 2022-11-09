Regency Trust Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 38.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 190.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Regency Trust shares closed at 2.57 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.51% returns over the last 6 months and 96.18% over the last 12 months.