    Regency Trust Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 38.46% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regency Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 190.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Regency Trust shares closed at 2.57 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.51% returns over the last 6 months and 96.18% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.360.510.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.360.510.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.290.460.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.030.02
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.030.02
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.030.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.030.02
    Tax--0.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.020.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.020.01
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.01
    Diluted EPS--0.020.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.01
    Diluted EPS--0.020.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

