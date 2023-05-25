English
    Regency Trust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 62.9% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regency Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 62.9% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 1081.19% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 716.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Regency Trust shares closed at 2.43 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months

    Regency Trust
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.230.210.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.230.210.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.060.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.670.140.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.490.01-0.06
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.490.01-0.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.490.01-0.06
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.490.01-0.06
    Tax-0.010.00-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.480.01-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.480.01-0.04
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.480.01-0.04
    Diluted EPS--0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.480.01-0.04
    Diluted EPS--0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023