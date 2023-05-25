Regency Trust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 62.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regency Trust are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 62.9% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 1081.19% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 716.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
Regency Trust shares closed at 2.43 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months
|Regency Trust
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.23
|0.21
|0.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.23
|0.21
|0.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.06
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.14
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.01
|-0.06
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.01
|-0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.01
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|0.01
|-0.06
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|0.01
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|0.01
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.01
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.01
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited