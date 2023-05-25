Regency Trust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 62.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 62.9% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 1081.19% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 716.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Regency Trust shares closed at 2.43 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months