Regency Trust Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 119.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 119.08% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 85.01% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 77.78% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

Regency Trust shares closed at 5.30 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)