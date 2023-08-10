Regency Trust Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 60.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 60.78% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 428.27% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 300% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Regency Trust shares closed at 1.83 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.33% returns over the last 6 months and -22.78% over the last 12 months.