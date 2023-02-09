English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Regency Trust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 51.68% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Regency Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 51.68% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 121.27% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Regency Trust
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.360.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.360.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.080.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.290.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.01-0.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.01-0.04
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.01-0.01-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.01-0.01-0.04
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.01-0.01-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.01-0.01-0.04
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-0.01-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.01----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-0.01-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.01----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited