Regency Trust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 51.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 51.68% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 121.27% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Regency Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Read More

Regency Trust shares closed at 2.97 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months and 44.88% over the last 12 months.