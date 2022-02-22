Regency Trust Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 335% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2021 up 335% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 3818.18% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Regency Trust shares closed at 2.53 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)