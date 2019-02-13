Regency Trust Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 41.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 41.55% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 186.45% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Regency Trust shares closed at 2.89 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)