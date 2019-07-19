Regency Investm Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 40.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in June 2019 up 40.39% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2019 down 32.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2019 up 52.94% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2018.

Regency Investm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2018.

Regency Investm shares closed at 24.20 on July 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given 36.34% returns over the last 6 months and -47.56% over the last 12 months.