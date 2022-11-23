REGENCY FINCORP Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 147.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in September 2022 up 147.98% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 up 133.55% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 up 215.56% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

REGENCY FINCORP EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

REGENCY FINCORP shares closed at 7.44 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.30% returns over the last 6 months and 47.91% over the last 12 months.