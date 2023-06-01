REGENCY FINCORP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore, up 164.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore in March 2023 up 164.35% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 34.56% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2023 up 163.11% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.

REGENCY FINCORP EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

REGENCY FINCORP shares closed at 8.86 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.38% returns over the last 6 months and 99.55% over the last 12 months.