REGENCY FINCORP Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore, down 29.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore in March 2022 down 29.33% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022 up 33.77% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

REGENCY FINCORP EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

REGENCY FINCORP shares closed at 9.00 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and -33.14% over the last 12 months.