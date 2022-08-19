REGENCY FINCORP Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore, up 142.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore in June 2022 up 142.22% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 638.66% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2022 up 219.74% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

REGENCY FINCORP EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

REGENCY FINCORP shares closed at 7.85 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.49% returns over the last 6 months and -31.74% over the last 12 months.