REGENCY FINCORP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, up 146.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in December 2022 up 146.15% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 58.61% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 220.62% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.