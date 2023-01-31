English
    REGENCY FINCORP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, up 146.15% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for REGENCY FINCORP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in December 2022 up 146.15% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 58.61% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 220.62% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.643.371.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.643.371.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.310.30
    Depreciation0.100.100.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.230.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.002.730.86
    Other Income0.000.010.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.012.740.88
    Interest2.452.350.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.550.380.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.550.380.35
    Tax0.140.100.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.410.280.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.410.280.26
    Equity Share Capital10.695.345.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.530.48
    Diluted EPS0.380.530.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.530.48
    Diluted EPS0.380.530.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited