REGENCY FINCORP Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 6.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in December 2021 up 6.24% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 118.53% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021 up 18.29% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020.

REGENCY FINCORP EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2020.

REGENCY FINCORP shares closed at 10.00 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)