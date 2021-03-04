REGENCY FINCORP Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, up 58.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in December 2020 up 58.12% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 35.05% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020 up 17.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2019.

REGENCY FINCORP EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2019.

REGENCY FINCORP shares closed at 12.66 on March 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given -17.79% returns over the last 6 months and -0.71% over the last 12 months.