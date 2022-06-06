Regal Entertain Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 0.46% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 113.64% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Regal Entertain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Regal Entertain shares closed at 5.36 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)