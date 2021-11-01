Refnol Resin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore, up 68.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore in September 2021 up 68.06% from Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021 down 297.65% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021 down 78.72% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 31.00 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and 37.47% over the last 12 months.