Refnol Resin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.12 crore, up 75.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.12 crore in March 2022 up 75.54% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 up 199% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 up 1540% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Refnol Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2021.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 41.40 on May 24, 2022 (BSE)