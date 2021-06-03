Refnol Resin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.34 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.34 crore in March 2021 up 30.25% from Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021 down 354.2% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 111.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 39.50 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)