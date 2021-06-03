Refnol Resin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.34 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 10:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.34 crore in March 2021 up 30.25% from Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021 down 354.2% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 111.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020.
Refnol Resin shares closed at 39.50 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)
|Refnol Resin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.34
|5.37
|4.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.34
|5.37
|4.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.33
|3.67
|3.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|-0.41
|-0.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.62
|0.59
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.11
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.18
|1.01
|0.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.37
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.39
|0.40
|Interest
|0.25
|0.30
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.09
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|0.09
|0.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|0.09
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|0.09
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|3.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|0.28
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|0.28
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|0.28
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|0.28
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited