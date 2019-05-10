Refnol Resin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, up 5.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in March 2019 up 5.79% from Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 up 1469.65% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2019 up 45.1% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.

Refnol Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2018.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 23.45 on May 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given 3.76% returns over the last 6 months and -28.94% over the last 12 months.