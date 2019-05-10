App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Refnol Resin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, up 5.79% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in March 2019 up 5.79% from Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 up 1469.65% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2019 up 45.1% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.

Refnol Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2018.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 23.45 on May 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given 3.76% returns over the last 6 months and -28.94% over the last 12 months.

Refnol Resin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.10 8.05 7.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.10 8.05 7.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.34 5.51 5.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.38 -0.05 0.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.58 0.74 0.84
Depreciation 0.16 0.12 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.20 1.37 0.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 0.36 0.10
Other Income 0.13 0.08 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.58 0.44 0.38
Interest 0.26 0.23 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.32 0.21 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.32 0.21 0.05
Tax -- -- 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.32 0.21 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.32 0.21 0.02
Equity Share Capital 3.09 3.09 3.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 0.68 0.07
Diluted EPS 1.02 0.68 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 0.68 0.07
Diluted EPS 1.02 0.68 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 10, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Refnol Resin #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Exclusive: Tiger Shroff’s college in SOTY 2 is actually a government ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lo ...

Brahmastra: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to the bay ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor to disclose his wax statue at Madame Tu ...

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for the Hindi version of Game ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Delhi Bus and Metro Services to Start Early on Polling Day Tomorrow

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match, Qualifier 2 at Visakhapatnam: Ch ...

Ford Launches Aspire Blu Edition In India At Rs 7.51 Lakh

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Reject Talks With US After Donald Trump's ...

Alwar Gang Rape: SC/ST Commission Wants FIR Against 'Negligent' Cops

China Indicts Former Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei on Bribery Charges

I'm So Sad Game of Thrones Getting Over Now, Says Priyanka Chopra

Google Play to Soon Get UPI Payment Integration in India

Indian Jailed in UK for 12 Months for Sexually Assaulting Woman on Mum ...

Sill lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with V ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

US-Iran military dispute easy to initiate, but difficult to control; c ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

'Asbestos sheets flew like birds': Cyclone Fani survivors recount dest ...

Jet Airways crisis: State Bank of India says it has received two unsol ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.