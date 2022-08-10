Refnol Resin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, up 59.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in June 2022 up 59.09% from Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 170.25% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 73.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Refnol Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2021.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 54.45 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.24% returns over the last 6 months and 75.65% over the last 12 months.