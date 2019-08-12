Refnol Resin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore, up 8.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore in June 2019 up 8.39% from Rs. 7.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 up 340.91% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2019 up 103.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2018.

Refnol Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2018.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 19.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.17% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.