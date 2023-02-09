Refnol Resin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore, down 4.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore in December 2022 down 4.96% from Rs. 9.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 192.62% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
Refnol Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.
|Refnol Resin shares closed at 95.10 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 106.96% returns over the last 6 months and 97.92% over the last 12 months.
|Refnol Resin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.04
|8.73
|9.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.04
|8.73
|9.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.95
|6.16
|7.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|-0.11
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.93
|0.94
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.13
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.66
|1.55
|1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|0.05
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|0.06
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.20
|0.16
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.21
|-0.11
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.21
|-0.11
|-0.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|-0.11
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|-0.11
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|3.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|-0.35
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|-0.35
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|-0.35
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|-0.35
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited