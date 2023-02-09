Refnol Resin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore, down 4.96% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 9.04 8.73 9.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 9.04 8.73 9.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.95 6.16 7.90 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 -0.11 -0.53 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.93 0.94 0.80 Depreciation 0.14 0.13 0.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.66 1.55 1.25 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.41 0.05 -0.04 Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.41 0.06 -0.02 Interest 0.20 0.16 0.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.21 -0.11 -0.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.21 -0.11 -0.23 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 -0.11 -0.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 -0.11 -0.23 Equity Share Capital 3.09 3.09 3.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.69 -0.35 -0.75 Diluted EPS 0.69 -0.35 -0.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.69 -0.35 -0.75 Diluted EPS 0.69 -0.35 -0.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited