Refnol Resin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, down 21.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore in December 2020 down 21.83% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 20.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

Refnol Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2019.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 27.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.14% returns over the last 6 months and 18.94% over the last 12 months.