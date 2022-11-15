Refnol Resin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 22.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in September 2022 up 22.48% from Rs. 11.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 down 56.71% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 1100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 90.70 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 123.12% returns over the last 6 months and 183.44% over the last 12 months.