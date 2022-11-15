 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Refnol Resin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 22.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in September 2022 up 22.48% from Rs. 11.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 down 56.71% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 1100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 90.70 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 123.12% returns over the last 6 months and 183.44% over the last 12 months.

Refnol Resin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.08 16.60 11.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.08 16.60 11.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.08 10.69 7.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.42 0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.70 1.50 1.39
Depreciation 0.13 0.15 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.43 3.92 2.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -0.09 -0.14
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -0.08 -0.10
Interest 0.19 0.22 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.52 -0.30 -0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.52 -0.30 -0.33
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.52 -0.30 -0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.52 -0.30 -0.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.52 -0.30 -0.33
Equity Share Capital 3.09 3.09 3.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.67 -0.98 -1.07
Diluted EPS -1.67 -0.98 -1.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.67 -0.98 -1.07
Diluted EPS -1.67 -0.98 -1.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 15, 2022