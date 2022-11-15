Refnol Resin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 22.48% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in September 2022 up 22.48% from Rs. 11.49 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 down 56.71% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 1100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
Refnol Resin shares closed at 90.70 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 123.12% returns over the last 6 months and 183.44% over the last 12 months.
|Refnol Resin
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.08
|16.60
|11.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.08
|16.60
|11.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.08
|10.69
|7.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.42
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.70
|1.50
|1.39
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.15
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.43
|3.92
|2.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.09
|-0.14
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.08
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.19
|0.22
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.30
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.52
|-0.30
|-0.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|-0.30
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|-0.30
|-0.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.52
|-0.30
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|3.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|-0.98
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|-0.98
|-1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|-0.98
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|-0.98
|-1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited