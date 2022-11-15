English
    Refnol Resin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 22.48% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in September 2022 up 22.48% from Rs. 11.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 down 56.71% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 1100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Refnol Resin shares closed at 90.70 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 123.12% returns over the last 6 months and 183.44% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.0816.6011.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.0816.6011.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.0810.697.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.420.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.701.501.39
    Depreciation0.130.150.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.433.922.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.09-0.14
    Other Income0.000.000.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.08-0.10
    Interest0.190.220.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.52-0.30-0.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.52-0.30-0.33
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.52-0.30-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.52-0.30-0.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.52-0.30-0.33
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.67-0.98-1.07
    Diluted EPS-1.67-0.98-1.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.67-0.98-1.07
    Diluted EPS-1.67-0.98-1.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
